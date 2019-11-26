App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Competition watchdog approves Toyota Motor-Suzuki Motor Corp minority stake deal

The transaction involves acquisition of a "minority and insignificant shareholding" of 4.94 per cent by Toyota Motor in Suzuki Motor while Suzuki will hold approximately 0.24 per cent stake in the former, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission of India on November 26 said it has approved the minority stake purchase deal of Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The fair trade regulator also said that the purpose of the proposed transaction is to "establish and promote a long-term partnership" between the two firms for future collaborations in new fields, including the autonomous driving filed.

The fair trade regulator also said that the purpose of the proposed transaction is to "establish and promote a long-term partnership" between the two firms for future collaborations in new fields, including the autonomous driving filed.

"Although both the parties are active in the broad automobile sector in India, their overlapping business activities arise only in the relevant markets of compact passenger cars and mid-size passenger cars" the statement added.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Competition Commission of India #Suzuki Motor Corporation #Toyota Motor Corporation

