Competition issues: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal to meet parliamentary panel

Jul 20, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors, said Sinha.

Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, will appear before a key parliamentary panel on Thursday to discuss the market behaviour of technology platforms amid rising anti-competition concerns.

