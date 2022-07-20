English
    Competition issues: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal to meet parliamentary panel

    BJP leader and former Union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors, said Sinha.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

    Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, will appear before a key parliamentary panel on Thursday to discuss the market behaviour of technology platforms amid rising anti-competition concerns.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 07:08 pm
