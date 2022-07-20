Competition issues: Parliamentary panel to meet representatives of Zomato, Flipkart, other tech firms

Zomato: Zomato board approves acquisition of Blink Commerce in an all-stock deal. The food delivery company informed exchanges that the board has given its approval for acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of quick commerce company Blink Commerce (BCPL) (formerly known as Grofers India) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in an all-stock deal. The acquisition is at a price of Rs 13,46,986.01 per share. This acquisition is in line with its strategy of investing in the quick commerce business.

A key parliamentary panel will meet representatives of various technology platforms, e-commerce players and gaming entities, including Zomato and Flipkart, on Thursday to discuss about their market behaviour amid rising anti-competition concerns.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

Sinha told PTI that the panel has decided to ask representatives of various technology platforms, e-commerce players and gaming entities to appear before it soon, and they will be mainly asked about their market behaviour.