    Competition issues: Parliamentary panel to meet representatives of Zomato, Flipkart, other tech firms

    BJP leader and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Zomato: Zomato board approves acquisition of Blink Commerce in an all-stock deal. The food delivery company informed exchanges that the board has given its approval for acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of quick commerce company Blink Commerce (BCPL) (formerly known as Grofers India) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in an all-stock deal. The acquisition is at a price of Rs 13,46,986.01 per share. This acquisition is in line with its strategy of investing in the quick commerce business.


    A key parliamentary panel will meet representatives of various technology platforms, e-commerce players and gaming entities, including Zomato and Flipkart, on Thursday to discuss about their market behaviour amid rising anti-competition concerns.

    BJP leader and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

    Sinha told PTI that the panel has decided to ask representatives of various technology platforms, e-commerce players and gaming entities to appear before it soon, and they will be mainly asked about their market behaviour.

    Representatives of food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, e-commerce player Flipkart, cab aggregator Ola, hotel aggregator Oyo and All India Gaming Association are among those who will be called by the panel, Sinha said.

    According to a notice available on the Lok Sabha website, the committee will be hearing "views of representatives of associations/ industry stakeholders on the subject Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies" on July 21.

    In recent times, there have been complaints about alleged anti-competitive ways of various technology platforms and firms.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is already probing various cases, especially in the digital space, following complaints of alleged unfair business practices.

    On April 28, the CCI made a presentation about competition aspects in the marketplace to the parliamentary panel.

    After that meeting, Sinha had said the panel had "an excellent set of discussions" with officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CCI.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:59 pm
