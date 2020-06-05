App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Competition Commission rules Tata Steel, SKF, Schaeffler units colluded on bearings prices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) began a probe into the matter in 2017 after receiving information that the entities had been colluding on bearings prices from 2009-2014, to pass on higher raw material costs to customers in the auto sector.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's antitrust body has ruled that units of Sweden's AB SKF, Germany's Schaeffler AG and Tata Steel Ltd, along with local firm National Engineering Industries, are guilty of colluding and fixing prices of vehicle ball bearings.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) began a probe into the matter in 2017 after receiving information that the entities had been colluding on bearings prices from 2009-2014, to pass on higher raw material costs to customers in the auto sector.

In a 36-page order issued on Friday, the CCI said it "holds NEI, Schaeffler, SKF and Tata Bearing guilty" of contravening the country's antitrust laws.

Close

However, it added that it had decided not to impose a penalty, saying the "ends of justice would be met if the parties cease such cartel behaviour and desist from indulging in it."

related news

The CCI order showed the case was initiated after Schaeffler in 2017 filed a so-called leniency application, in which companies seek lesser penalties and make disclosures about their activities.

Later, National Engineering Industries also filed a similar plea under the leniency programme, the CCI order said.

Tata Steel's bearings division, SKF, Schaeffler and National Engineering Industries did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Reuters reported last year that CCI's investigations arm concluded that SKF India, Schaeffler India, Tata Steel's bearings unit and National Engineering Industries had contravened antitrust law by discussing and agreeing prices.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #AB SKF #Business #Competition Commission of India #Schaeffler AG #Tata Steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

Coronavirus impact: Both ad volumes and spends will increase in festive period, say experts

Coronavirus impact: Both ad volumes and spends will increase in festive period, say experts

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC to Bombay HC

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC to Bombay HC

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.