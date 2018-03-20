App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Competition Commission plans study on taxi, auto aggregators' market

Amid auto and taxi-hailing apps gaining popularity and attracting more users, there are persisting concerns over possible anti-competitive practices with respect to tariffs charged at different points of time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Competition Commission is planning to conduct a study about surge pricing and other aspects related to the market for auto and taxi aggregators, according to a senior official.

Amid auto and taxi-hailing apps gaining popularity and attracting more users, there are persisting concerns over possible anti-competitive practices with respect to tariffs charged at different points of time.

While certain complaints of alleged unfair business practices against cab aggregators have been rejected by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on earlier occasions, the regulator is looking to have a better understanding about this market.

CCI Chairman D K Sikri today said the regulator is planning to carry out a study about the market for "ride hailing" apps so that it can have a better understanding and then advice state governments more effectively.

related news

Various aspects, including surge pricing, would be looked into, he said, adding that it also needs to be understood whether there is a need to have some kind of regulations in this regard.

Surge pricing refers to price at a particular point of time when the demand is generally high compared to the availability of services.

"When we do advocacy with governments, (we) must be sure of the sectoral knowledge," Sikri said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by not-for-profit group CUTS International, the CCI chief emphasised that competition law is a new dimension added for market and market practices. "But it cannot be a panacea for lack of good governance. It best can play a supplementary role," he noted.

tags #Business #CCI #Companies #Competition Commission #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC