Competition Commission orders probe against Google for alleged unfair business ways with respect to Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India on November 9 ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay. Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.

"… the Commission is of the prima facie view that the Opposite Parties have contravened various provisions of Section 4 of the Act… These aspects warrant a detailed investigation," it said in a 39-page order. The watchdog has ordered a detailed probe by its Director General (DG), which is the investigation arm, for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to Google Pay.

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant market position. The Commission is of the prima facie view that the market for apps facilitating payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) appears to be a distinct relevant market for the assessment of allegations in the present matter, the order said.

According to the regulator, it is of "the prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act." The probe has been ordered against five entities — Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd.