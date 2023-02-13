Competition Commission clears R Systems International-Blackstone deal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in R Systems International by BCP Asia II Topco II Pte, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone.

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of 51.67 per cent shareholding from the promoter shareholders of R Systems International through a share purchase agreement, according to an official release.

The fair trade regulator also approved Blackstone's open offer for further acquisition of up to 48.33 per cent stake in the firm.

R Systems International engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS).

In another release, the regulator said it has approved the consolidation of HPM Business of LANXESS AG and DEM Business of the Koninkiljke DSM NV under Zehnte LXS GmbH, a joint venture holding company of Platin 2170 GmbH and LANXESS. The proposed combination envisages the consolidation of the HPM Business and DEM Business under Zehnte LXS GmbH, the acquisition of joint control by Platin 2170 GmbH (Advent HoldCo) and LANXESS Deutschland GmbH (LDG) in the newly incorporated entity, according to an release. Related stories Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 net profit grows 49% to Rs 23 crore

