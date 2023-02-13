 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competition Commission clears R Systems International-Blackstone deal

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of 51.67 per cent shareholding from the promoter shareholders of R Systems International through a share purchase agreement, according to an official release.

The fair trade regulator also approved Blackstone's open offer for further acquisition of up to 48.33 per cent stake in the firm.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in R Systems International by BCP Asia II Topco II Pte, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone.

R Systems International engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS).