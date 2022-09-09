Competition Commission of India dismisses complaint against Asian Paints

The Competition Commission of India has dismissed a complaint filed by JSW Paints, alleging unfair business practices against paint manufacturer Asian Paints with regard to the latter misusing its dominant position and further denying access to the market.

In an order dated September 8, the anti-trust regulator said no prima facie case of contravention of the provisions of either section 3 or 4 of the Competition Act is made out against Asian Paints.

Accordingly, the fair trade regulator disposed of the complaint filed by JSW Paints. JSW Paints had alleged that after they launched their decorative paints segment, Asian Paints began to pressurise and target the dealers who had agreed to stock and display their decorative paints manufactured by the company.

Further, the complainant had stated that they were planning to launch its products in the south and west India. However, they had been denied access to the market even in these states and faced the same resistance in other regions due to coercive action taken by Asian Paints against the dealers. Thereafter, a probe was ordered by the anti-trust regulator in 2020 after the complaint filed by JSW Paints.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act deal with anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant market positions, respectively. In its 45-page order, the commission notes that JSW added 1,591 dealers over FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21, while Asian Paints added only 1,217 new dealers during the same period.

However, the figure of dealers clearly demonstrates that JSW Paints' entry into the market has not been obstructed as they claimed it. Therefore, the regulator dismissed the allegation against Asian Paints in relation to the denial of market access to JSW Paints.

There were also allegations by the dealers that they were being targeted not to deal with JSW Paints is not substantiated, as the percentage of dealers who discontinued their relationship with Asian Paints is much higher. Further, none of the dealers gave any credible evidence to substantiate their claims.

As regards the allegations of attempts by Asian Paints to pressurise the dealers to return the JSW Paints tinting machine, CCI's DG could not find incriminating evidence from any dealer that could corroborate the allegation against Asian Paints. Also, there were allegations made by some dealers in respect of the reduction of credit limit of the dealers by Asian Paints.

However, the regulator noted that the actions made by Asian Paints are stated to be based on objective criteria and uniformly applicable practices to protect its business interest. Therefore, the regulator said that JSW Paints has not been able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the commission and the allegations that it made against Asian Paints could not be substantiated to form a prima facie view in the matter.