    Compensation for crop damage: Farmers protest near Haryana Deputy Speaker's residence

    Gangwa has said the compensation is expected to be released by the government in a week's time.

    August 16, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST
    Agricultural laborer in Maharashtra. (Image: Mongabay/Geetanjali Gurlhosur)

    A group of farmers began a dharna near the residence of Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa here on Tuesday demanding compensation for crop damage during the 2020 kharif season. Gangwa has said the compensation is expected to be released by the government in a week's time.

    The farmers from 20-odd villages of Balsamad tehsil gathered outside the residence of Gangwa, a BJP MLA, in the afternoon and threatened to continue their dharna indefinitely. The district administration deployed police personnel in strength for security and maintenance of law and order outside the deputy speaker's residence.

    The protesters claimed that they had earlier staged a dharna in Balsamand tehsil over their demand for nearly two months. Kharif crops were damaged in the area in 2020 due to a deluge and pest attack. Gangwa had then visited the protest site and promised to take up the issue with the government and get the compensation credited to their accounts within 10 days.

    "Last month the farmers had ended their dharna only after the assurance of the deputy speaker. We had told the deputy speaker on the same day that if the government does not pay compensation, a dharna outside his residence will be started. Now the dharna has been started," a protesting farmer said. Gangwa said the compensation would be released soon. As the matter was old, there was a delay in releasing the compensation due to some technical reasons. All the hurdles in this matter have now been removed, he said. Gangwa said the compensation would be released soon. As the matter was old, there was a delay in releasing the compensation due to some technical reasons.
    Tags: #farmers #gangwa #government #Haryana
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 10:07 pm
