    Company registrations touch record 1.67 lakh in FY22, maximum in Maharashtra: Centre

    The numbers mark a surge of 8 percent as compared to FY21, when 1.55 lakh companies were incorporated.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

    A total of 1.67 lakh companies, the highest-ever in a fiscal, were registered in the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said on April 18.

    The number marks a surge of eight percent as compared to FY21, when 1.55 lakh companies were incorporated, as per the data shared by the ministry.

    In FY19 and FY20, 1.24 lakh and 1.22 lakh companies were incorporated, respectively, the statement added.

    For the fiscal year ending on March 31, Maharashtra saw the maximum number of companies getting registered at 31,107, followed by 16,969 in Uttar Pradesh, 16,323 in Delhi, 13,403 in Karnataka and 11,020 in Tamil Nadu, the ministry added.

    "Sector wise, the maximum number of companies were incorporated in the business services (44,168 companies), followed by manufacturing (34,640 ) community, personal & social services (23,416) and agriculture & allied activities (13,387)," the statement further said.

    The ministry has credited the recent changes to the policy of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for facilitating the surge in number of companies being incorporated.

    "The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is continuously striving to transform regulatory environment and has taken several measures in recent past towards EoDB," the statement noted, adding that the measures include "revision of definition of small companies," which has reduced compliance burden on about 2 lakh companies.

    Zero MCA fee for company incorporation up to Rs 15 lakh authorised capital, incentivisation of incorporation of One Person Companies (OPCs) and de-criminalisation of technical and procedural violations under Companies & LLP Act, are among other decisions that have improved the ease of doing business, it added.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:31 pm
