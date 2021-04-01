English
Company incorporations rise by 27 % year-on-year during FY2020-21: MCA

During FY2020-21, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) registered around 1.55 lakh company incorporations.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST

Company incorporations increased by 27 percent year-on-year during FY2020-21 despite the unprecedented situation posed by the  Covid19 pandemic reflecting signs of revival of the business sentiment.

"The increase is significant considering the unprecedented situation faced by the country due to COVID-19 pandemic," Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement.

During FY2020-21, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) registered  around 1.55 lakh company incorporations as against 1.22 lakh companies during FY2019-20 leading to a 27 percent increase year on year.

Furthermore, there is a 17 percent increase in the Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)  that were registered on MCA during FY2020-21.

42,186 LLPs were incorporated as against 36,176 in FY2019-20, witnessing an increase of about 17 percent.

MCA further said that the Central Registration Centre (CRC) continued to function even during the lockdown to enable stakeholders to incorporate Companies and LLPs.

MCA also said that in February 2020, it had launched SPICe+ form in efforts to drive  Ease of Doing Business.

SPICe+ form integrated 10 different services across 3 Central Government  Ministries/Departments  namely - Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance and 3 State Governments - Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, it said.
TAGS: #Company incorporation #FY2020-21 #LLP #MCA
first published: Apr 1, 2021 07:34 pm

