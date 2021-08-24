Zydus expects Rs 200-250 crore monthly sales of ZyCoV-D vaccine from October quarter

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) said it expects monthly sales of Rs 200-250 crore from its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D from the October quarter. This can be scaled up to Rs 500 crore per month, the company said in an analyst call on August 23.

Zydus said it is still in discussions with the government on the pricing and volumes and expects to roll out one crore vaccines per month from October. It has already indicated that it has the capacity to produce 10-12 million doses of the ZyCoV-D vaccine.

The company expects a 75:25 ratio in terms of sales to the government, and private hospitals.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal said it expects a blended price of Rs 320 per dose for FY22.

Zydus Cadila has received a EUA from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D – the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine to be approved for humans. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for adolescents in the 12-18 years age group in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The three-dose regimen vaccine has to be taken on days zero, 28th, and 56th and is administered through a needle-free device.

Zydus said it has also applied for a two-dose (3 mg per dose) regimen of ZyCoV-D and is in discussions with the regulator.

The company said the immunogenicity for the two-dose regimen is equal to or better than three doses (2mg per dose).

The company expects clarity from the regulator in the next 5-8 days on possible gaps in terms of data that might need to be submitted. The company says it doesn't expect a full trial for the two-dose vaccine.

Focus on adolescents

The company sees children and adolescents of 12-17 years, to form a sizable market for its vaccine. There are around 40 crore adolescents in India, which are yet to get vaccinated.

The company said it has a marketing plan in place to drive demand through paediatricians and state governments.

"We arrive at a net present value (NPV) of Rs 12/share for the opportunity arising from the COVID-19 vaccine," Motilal Oswal said.