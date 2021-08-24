MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Zydus expects Rs 200-250 crore monthly sales of ZyCoV-D vaccine from October quarter

The company said it is in discussions with the government on pricing and volumes of the needle-free COVID vaccine and expects to roll out one crore doses per month from October.

Viswanath Pilla
August 24, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) said it expects monthly sales of Rs 200-250 crore from its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D from the October quarter. This can be scaled up to Rs 500 crore per month, the company said in an analyst call on August 23.

Zydus said it is still in discussions with the government on the pricing and volumes and expects to roll out one crore vaccines per month from October. It has already indicated that it has the capacity to produce 10-12 million doses of the ZyCoV-D vaccine.

The company expects a 75:25 ratio in terms of sales to the government, and private hospitals.

Brokerage house Motilal Oswal said it expects a blended price of Rs 320 per dose for FY22.

Zydus Cadila has received a EUA from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D – the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine to be approved for humans. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for adolescents in the 12-18 years age group in India.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The three-dose regimen vaccine has to be taken on days zero,  28th, and 56th and is administered through a needle-free device.

Zydus said it has also applied for a two-dose (3 mg per dose) regimen of ZyCoV-D and is in discussions with the regulator.

The company said the immunogenicity for the two-dose regimen is equal to or better than three doses (2mg per dose).

The company expects clarity from the regulator in the next 5-8 days on possible gaps in terms of data that might need to be submitted. The company says it doesn't expect a full trial for the two-dose vaccine.

Focus on adolescents

The company sees children and adolescents of 12-17 years, to form a sizable market for its vaccine. There are around 40 crore adolescents in India, which are yet to get vaccinated.

The company said it has a marketing plan in place to drive demand through paediatricians and state governments.

"We arrive at a net present value (NPV) of Rs 12/share for the opportunity arising from the COVID-19 vaccine," Motilal Oswal said.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #ZyCoV-D Vaccine
first published: Aug 24, 2021 01:12 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.