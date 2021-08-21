Zydus Cadila to launch ZyCoV-D in September, clarity on pricing in 1-2 weeks

live bse live

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) which has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19, said it is planning to launch the vaccine in September.

"We are making all efforts to roll it out as quickly as possible," said Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Cadila, speaking to the media.

On pricing - Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Cadila said the company was working with the regulatory authorities and expected clarity emerging on pricing in next one-two weeks.

"Pricing will depend on technology, delivery and volumes, and also we have a benchmark pricing," Patel said.

Patel said the company is targeting to supply four crore doses of ZyCoV-D by the end of December, and possibly five crore by the end of January. Zydus has capacity to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The most critical challenge for us now is, how to expand production to one crore doses at our new facility," Patel said.

Patel said Zydus was also in discussions with potential partners to scale up vaccine production in coming months.

"The company is working with partners and we have requests from overseas for transfer of technology," Patel said.

Patel said the EUA by DCGI is based on Phase-1, Phase-2 and Phase-3 interim efficacy data.

"We have not completed the full phase-3, it would take four-six months for publication of data," Patel said.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine which will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day. ZyCoV-D will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for the adolescents in the 12-18 age group, besides the adult population.

ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet, a needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery. This is for the first time that a technologically advanced vaccine has been successfully developed on the Plasmid DNA platform for human use.

Patel said the platform offered rapid plug and play technology, which could be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus including the Delta variant.