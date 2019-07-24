App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila launches insomnia drug in US market

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Zydus Cadila on July 24 launched Ramelteon tablets, used to treat insomnia, in the US market.

In a BSE filing, Zydus Cadila announced the "launch of Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg upon receiving the final approval from the USFDA. Ramelteon is a sedative, also called a hypnotic".

Ramelteon is used to treat insomnia that is associated with having trouble falling asleep.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based group has more than 270 USFDA approvals and has filed over 360 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the groups listed entity, were trading 1.48 percent lower at Rs 232.20 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Companies #India #Zydus Cadila

