Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market 2 drugs

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Nifedipine extended-release tablets and Cholestyramine for oral suspension in the American market. The approval from the US food and Drug Administration (US FDA) is to market Nifedipine extended-release tablets in the strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The product will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, it added.

The tablets are used to treat high blood pressure and angina, Zydus Cadila said.

The company has also received the USFDA nod to market Cholestyramine for oral suspension 4g resin per pouch or scoopful, which is used alongwith a proper diet to lower cholesterol, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Zydus Cadila said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group were trading 0.58 percent higher at Rs 387.80 per scrip in afternoon trade on the BSE today.