Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market generic acid-reflux drug

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at a special economic zone in Ahmedabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on January 21 said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market generic Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release capsules used for treatment of acid-reflux.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at a special economic zone in Ahmedabad, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach. The drug is used for treatment of symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease and to reduce the risk of stomach ulcers in some people taking pain medicines, it added.

The group now has 247 approvals and has, so far, filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said.
#Business #Companies #India #pharmaceutical #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

