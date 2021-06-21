Zydus, Bayer decide to extend their joint venture in India by three more years

live bse live

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) and German drug maker Bayer said they have decided to extend their joint venture in India for three more years starting from June 20.

The joint venture will continue to operate in therapies including cardiology, diabetes, women’s health, ophthalmology and oncology, with new products in the pipeline, the companies said in a statement.

The companies first entered into an agreement on January 28, 2011 to set up the Joint Venture - Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited for the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in India, with headquarters in Mumbai.

"Over the last ten years, Bayer Zydus Pharma has been a successful partnership combining Bayer’s scientific expertise and commercialization of novel products backed by Cadila Healthcare’s strong India presence," Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

"The Joint venture company focused on addressing the unmet healthcare needs of patients in India by providing best-in-class innovative health solutions," the statement added.

During the term of the joint venture, the company also launched some of Bayer’s global innovative assets like anti-coagulant Xarelto, Eylea to treat macular degeneration and birth control pill Visanne in India.

“The Joint Venture with our trusted partner Zydus Cadila has been successful over the last decade in driving scalable reach of our health solutions to patients across the country," said Manoj Saxena, Managing Director, Bayer Zydus Pharma.

"We endeavour to carry this momentum forward, harnessing the benefits of our partnership towards delivering innovation-led, patient-centric offerings and digital health tools in India," Saxena added.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Sharvil Patel said, “We have always believed in the power of collaboration and working with partners to create win-win alliances which unlock value for patients and the healthcare system at large."