Zomato staff in Bengal protest over beef & pork delivery, pay raise

A few Zomato delivery partners in Kolkata will go on strike from August 12 as they are unwilling to deliver pork and beef to customers. The online food service firm on its part said that it is trying to resolve the issue.

"There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns, and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson said.

The statement added, "In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics. Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this."

