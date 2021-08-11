MARKET NEWS

English
Zomato says it will do earnings, analyst calls once a year

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
 
 
Online food delivery platform Zomato has said it will do earnings calls once a year, at the end of each fiscal, and will address the most frequent and pertinent questions through future blogs and by quarterly shareholder letters.

"We will do earnings/ analyst calls once a year, at the end of each fiscal, where we will share a more detailed commentary on the year gone by along with key metrics."

"In the meanwhile, please feel free to write to us at 'shareholders@zomato.com' if you have any questions/clarifications. We will address the most frequent/pertinent ones in our future blogs and/or quarterly shareholder letters," according to a note in a shareholder letter by Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and CFO Akshant Goyal.

The company had posted its first quarter results after its listing on Tuesday, which saw a widening of its net loss to Rs 360.7 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 this year, mainly on account of a rise in expenses.

The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 99.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zomato had said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in April-June 2021 stood at Rs 844.4 crore, against Rs 266 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,259.7 crore for the quarter ended June this year from Rs 383.3 crore for the year ago period, Zomato had said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Zomato
first published: Aug 11, 2021 06:42 pm

