Zomato hands pink slips to 10% workforce: Report

In the second round of layoffs since August, Zomato has given pink slips to 540 of its employees from the merchant, delivery executive and customer support teams, Economic Times reported.

These were 10-15 percent of its overall workforce and the customer support team now has 400 people. Last month, the food aggregator had laid off 60 people. Its strength now stands at 4,000, it added.

In a statement on September 7, Zomato said the jobs would be automated: "technology products and platforms evolve and dramatically improve the speed of resolution, such that only 7.5 percent of orders need support (from 15 percent in March)."

Those laid off will receive severance pay of 2-4 months with insurance support extended till January 2020, a job fair will also be organised to help those laid off find employment, the report added.

The company denied the move was for cost-cutting, adding, "This year we have hired around 1,200 people across functions (not inclusive of our last-mile delivery fleet) and another 400 off-rolls positions. We are currently hiring in our technology, product and data sciences teams."