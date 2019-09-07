App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato hands pink slips to 10% workforce: Report

These were 10-15 percent of its overall workforce and the customer support team now has 400 people. The food aggregator had earlier in August laid off 60 people. Its strength now stands at 4,000

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In the second round of layoffs since August, Zomato has given pink slips to 540 of its employees from the merchant, delivery executive and customer support teams, Economic Times reported.

These were 10-15 percent of its overall workforce and the customer support team now has 400 people. Last month, the food aggregator had laid off 60 people. Its strength now stands at 4,000, it added.

In a statement on September 7, Zomato said the jobs would be automated: "technology products and platforms evolve and dramatically improve the speed of resolution, such that only 7.5 percent of orders need support (from 15 percent in March)."

Close

Those laid off will receive severance pay of 2-4 months with insurance support extended till January 2020, a job fair will also be organised to help those laid off find employment, the report added.

related news

The company denied the move was for cost-cutting, adding, "This year we have hired around 1,200 people across functions (not inclusive of our last-mile delivery fleet) and another 400 off-rolls positions. We are currently hiring in our technology, product and data sciences teams."

Zomato’s closest rival, Swiggy employs about 7,000 not inclusive of those on contracts and delivery executives.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 7, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #jobs #Zomato

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.