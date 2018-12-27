Zomato enters experiential events segment

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on December 27 said it has entered into experiential events segment with the launch of multi-city food and entertainment carnival, Zomaland.

The carnival will be held across three cities in India -- Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, Zomato said in a statement.

"We believe that if there is an experience to be built around food, Zomato has a significant role to play in making it happen," Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta said.

The introduction of Zomaland is a step forward towards Zomato's goal of 'better food for more people', he added.

"Although we are starting with 3 cities, we will extend the joy to many more cities around the world as we move ahead," Zomato Live Global Head Chaitanya Mathur said.