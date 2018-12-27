App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zomato enters experiential events segment

The carnival will be held across three cities in India -- Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on December 27 said it has entered into experiential events segment with the launch of multi-city food and entertainment carnival, Zomaland.

The carnival will be held across three cities in India -- Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, Zomato said in a statement.

"We believe that if there is an experience to be built around food, Zomato has a significant role to play in making it happen," Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta said.

The introduction of Zomaland is a step forward towards Zomato's goal of 'better food for more people', he added.

"Although we are starting with 3 cities, we will extend the joy to many more cities around the world as we move ahead," Zomato Live Global Head Chaitanya Mathur said.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Startup #Zomato

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.