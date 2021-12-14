Zomato appoints Deputy CFO, Chief Sustainability Officer

Food delivery platform Zomato on December 14 announced two top-level appointments to expand its senior leadership team.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar and Nitin Savara have been brought in. While Anjalli Ravi Kumar will be its Chief Sustainability Officer, Nitin Savara has been appointed as its Deputy CFO.

"Nitin Savara has joined as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and will work with Akshant Goyal, our CFO. Nitin’s core areas of expertise are finance, tax, M&A, and deal structuring. He was earlier a Partner at EY, and was the lead advisor on several marquee domestic and cross-border transactions, Zomato said in a statement.

Savara worked with Zomato as an advisor, and was an integral part of various acquisitions and other key initiatives, leading up to the IPO, it said.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on Savara joining Zomato on September 25th.

"Zomato is committed to Sustainable Growth. To take our initiatives to the next level and ensure our growth is sensitive to both environment and society, we announce that Anjalli Ravi Kumar will be joining our team as Chief Sustainability Officer", it said

Anjalli, is a Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, who earlier worked at Unilever as Global Sustainability Director.