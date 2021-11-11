Zee’s MD & CEO Punit Goenka says due diligence for Sony merger likely to complete ahead of time

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Due diligence process has commenced and is in steady progress after the in-principle approval received by the Board, said Zee Entertainment's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka on proposed merger with Sony.

"We are confident that the process will complete within the stipulated timeline or even before that post which we will move with our next step as mandated by the law. Proceeding is very well on track," he said during Q2 FY22 investor call.

According to a media reports, the firms are planning to complete the process three weeks ahead of the 90-day deadline set by the two broadcasters. However, Goenka did not divulge further details on completion of due diligence.

Zee had announced merger with Sony on September 22 and had entered into an exclusivity with the other party for 90 days to conduct the due diligence. This means the two companies have time till December to complete the process but it is estimated that they could complete the process by end of November.

On the business front, Goenka said that Q2 of FY22 has been of recovery but there was some effect of the second wave on the first half of the second quarter in the current financial year.

While domestic ad revenues grew both year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) by 20.1 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, the second quarter continued to be partially impacted by COVID in first half of the quarter.

"We should see bounce back in ad revenue in H2. Both industry and Zee will be in line in with pre-COVID levels in terms of ad revenue," said Goenka.

He also said that as of now they are not getting any indication from advertisers that there is going to be pulling back.

"We are getting indication that they want to come back spending to pre-COVID levels," Goenka added.

Zee in terms of network share saw an increase from 17 percent in Q1 to 17.7 percent in Q2 FY22. However, it is down from 19 percent in Q2 FY21. New channels contribute 1.2 percent of viewership share.

"Viewership share increased from 17% to 17.7% on back of over 30 new show launches across the market. These new launches helped us increase share in key slots while the performance in Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya continues to be strong during the quarter. In Hindi, Tamil and Marathi market it should improve further on account of new launches," said Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment.

In the third quarter, Goenka said that the number will be in the same range of around 28-30 shows across languages.

On the digital side, the streaming platform ZEE5 launched 13 originals and Gupta said that they plan to increase this number in the coming quarters.

"There is a healthy plate for H2. Because of COVID some of the originals got pushed to H2 so number will be more than 13. It will be 17-18 per quarter basis in H2," said Gupta.

The over the top (OTT) platform's Q2 revenues stood at Rs 1,305 million, up 17 percent sequentially.

Goenka said that focusing on the user experience and content lineup worked well for them.

He also said, "ZEE5 is the top most priority of the company."