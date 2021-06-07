MARKET NEWS

Zee's Marathi movie channel registers over 39% reach in opening week on Free Dish in Maharashtra

Maryam Farooqui
June 07, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST
 
 
Media company Zee Entertainment's new Marathi movie channel on Free Dish has registered 39.1 percent share in Maharashtra.


The company in a release said that the channel has garnered over two-thirds of the market share in the Marathi-speaking cluster and registered time spent per viewer (TSV) of 368 minutes in the opening week.


The new addition to ZEE’s Marathi channel portfolio, Zee Chitramandir has a content library of over 600 popular movie titles.


“ZEE’s Marathi cluster entertains 43.8 million viewers every week, and we aim to further strengthen our foothold in the market with our portfolio of offerings catering across all audience segments,” said Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.


Talking about the movie genre on TV, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said,  "On a national level, the movies genre has registered a significant growth in viewership and ad volumes driven by the rise of family viewing. Zee Chitramandir is tailor-made to suit the palette of the viewers in Maharashtra, which has further boosted the advertiser’s response towards the channel.”


He further said, “Regional content viewership across the country has registered double-digit growth, suggesting viewers’ reliance on TV as the most preferred medium for entertainment."


According to an EY 2021 report, movie channels recorded a share of 23.8 percent in the overall TV viewership share last year.  In the initial phase of lockdown last year, movies genre had clocked a rise of as much as 77 percent in viewership between March 28 – April 3, 2020.


In addition, according to a Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) report, movies was the only genre that saw nine percent growth in ad volumes.

A report titled TAM AdEx-Mirroring Y 2020 for Advertising in Movies Genre pointed out that in 2020 movies genre saw the highest share of ad volumes of 23 percent to overall TV advertising.

first published: Jun 7, 2021 09:35 pm

