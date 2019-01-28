App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZEEL's promoters buy time from almost all group lenders till April, strategic sale to conclude soon

The assurance from lenders allow promoters to run the strategic sale process to maximise value for all stakeholders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has received assurance from 97 percent of its lenders that they will not liquidate the collateral until the process of strategic stake sale is complete.

The management confirmed that around 6.5 million pledged shares were sold on January 25. This reduced the quantum of total pledged ZEEL shares to 230-231 million from 237 million previously.

Majority of the lenders have agreed to not declare a default, the management said. "This is an indication that lenders believe in Essel Group’s willingness and ability to repay all dues, as also in the intrinsic value of ZEEL," they added.  

The decision comes despite no topping up in its share-pledge level and steep fall in ZEEL stock, which plunged 33 percent intraday to hit a 44-month low of Rs 288.95 on January 25.

The assurance from lenders allows promoters to run the strategic sale process to maximise value for all stakeholders: lenders, minority shareholders, Essel Group etc. It will also give promoters time till April 2019 (i.e. more than 90 days) to find a suitable strategic partner.

It was in November last when the Indian media conglomerate had decided to sell half of its promoter holding (about 42 percent) in flagship ZEEL. The management had called it a “strategic review of its business in the changing global media landscape.”

After ZEEL’s announcement, Macquarie Capital said in a research note that a global partner will prove beneficial for the company to plug gaps in the firm’s media-tech prowess.

Front-runners in the stake sale are Sony, Comcast, Amazon, Tencent and Alibaba.

Due to the 27 percent decline in ZEEL share price on January 25, and an unchanged 59.4 percent share pledge level, Punit Goenka, its MD & CEO, hosted another conference call on January 28. He said lenders owning 96-97 percent of the loans by value are on board, suggesting that lenders owing pledge on around eight million ZEEL shares may potentially offload the stock as per the initial agreement. The latest understanding with major Group lenders may help support its share price.

The management has committed to lenders that all realisations from ZEEL's equity, be it through stock sale or receipts of dividends, would first go to the lenders.

Even though majority of the promoter stake in ZEEL is pledged with lenders, Goenka said prospective strategic partners are unlikely to engage with lenders for acquisition of the stock as the latest agreement with lenders halts further pledge invocations.

Thus, Essel Group continues to retain legal ownership and control of ZEEL. Even if any entity were to buy the stock from lenders after any pledge invocation, the minimum acquisition price, as per SEBI rules (six month volume weighted average price), works to Rs 463 per /share, the management said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:40 pm

