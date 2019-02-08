Zee5 and Thomson TV come together: A win-win situation for both?

The exclusive partnership between Zee5 and Thomson TV is a win-win situation for both parties as they believe this collaboration will help them get a wider reach.

Thomson TV is offering its first 1,000 customers Zee5 subscription for a year. The offer is part of Thomson TV day sale on February 10 and 11.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd), exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TV in India, said, “We have a couple of downloaded apps which cater to all the premium segments for customers where the contribution of English content is about 2-3 percent. Now we wanted to target Tier 2-3 cities.”

He asserted that people also want to watch premium content in regional language. This is where Zee5 could possibly work its magic. The online video platform is betting big on regional content and has also distinguished itself from other OTT (over the top) players with content that has mass appeal.

“Our biggest USP is language content and that’s what differentiates us from others," said Manish Aggarwal, business head, Zee5 India. “We are betting aggressively on original content and we will continue to launch original content,” he added.

The platform, which recorded 56.3 million monthly active users at the end of the December quarter, has 72 original shows across 6 Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. According to Aggarwal, “The reach comes through Zee5’s partnerships with the likes of Thomson TV, which further helps add more users.”

The OTT platform witnessed a 23.3 percent YoY increase in its subscription revenue at Rs 618 crore, backed by a 28.6 percent YoY growth in domestic subscription revenue which stood at Rs519 crore, as per an IIFL analysis report. The report pointed out that a reason for higher-than-normal domestic subscription revenue growth was monetization of phase-III subscribers.

The average time spent by Zee5 users currently on the platform is 31 minutes per day.

Talking about the television market in India, Marwah said, “Currently we are standing on about 14 million sets a year. Out of that, the current share of smart TV is 65 percent. In addition, we are witnessing a 100 percent growth in smart TV year-on-year. Therefore, by the end of this year, 75-80 percent of televisions will be smart TVs.”

“It is important that with a smart TV people have the right content with proper customization, or 'Indianisation',” Marwah added.

Thomson TV is targeting 6-7 percent market share by 2020.