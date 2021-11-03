MARKET NEWS

Zee to hold board meeting to consider Q2 FY22 results on November 11

On October 26, the company had said that it cancelled its October 27 board meeting due to lack of quorum.

Maryam Farooqui
November 03, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
ZEEL | Representative image

ZEEL | Representative image

 
 
Media company Zee Entertainment will hold its board meeting on November 11 to consider Q2 FY22 results, the company said in an exchange filing.

On October 26, the company had said that it cancelled its October 27 board meeting due to a lack of quorum.

Read More: Zee Entertainment to announce the EGM date today

The company is caught in a legal tussle with its largest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global. While Invesco has requisitioned to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for the ouster of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and the appointment of six new independent directors, Zee has said the demand for an EGM is illegal and invalid.

Invesco and OFI Global together hold a 17.88 percent stake in Zee Entertainment.

While the Bombay High Court on October 26 offered relief to Zee by granting an injunction against Invesco's call for an EGM, Invesco challenged the Bombay HC order in the division bench of the Bombay High court led by Justices Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav.

The division bench which had heard the Zee-Invesco matter on October 29 has deferred the next hearing in Zee Entertainment’s war against Invesco till November 29.

The matter is also in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the court has adjourned the matter till November 16.

Amid the wrangling, Zee Entertainment announced its merger with Sony on September 22. The period for due diligence is 90 days from the day of the announcement.

The appointment of Punit Goenka as MD and CEO of the company is an integral part of its deal with Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee has said.

Also Read: Invesco shoots letter to Zee shareholders, seeks better governance, says founding family benefiting at the cost of others
first published: Nov 3, 2021 01:02 pm

