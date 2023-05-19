Zee-Sony merger likely in first half of FY24 after NCLT dismisses IDBI bank insolvency plea

A Sebi order gainstan Essel company could hurt ZEE-Sony merger case.

Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is expected in the first half of FY24 especially after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee.

Analysts note that this is a positive sign for the merger as the verdict on this case was crucial for the merger.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT dismissed IDBI Bank's insolvency plea on May 19.

In December last year, the bank filed an insolvency resolution petition in NCLT against the entertainment company for the default of over Rs 149 crore.

"We believe the NCLT merger approval could now happen even if the IDBI Bank amount isn’t settled or goes to NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal). Management is also confident of the merger. However, checks with legal experts indicate that IDBI Bank could go to NCLAT tribunal to appeal for insolvency, in case settlement is not achieved as per their agreement," said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president of Elara Capital.

The merger approval is estimated to come in by July or August this year 2023 as the NCLT discussions are in the final stages, he added.

The CEO of Sony Corp, Kenichiro Yoshida expects the merger to be completed by the first half of FY24, he said during the company's annual corporate strategy meeting. By the end of the first half of this fiscal year, we are trying to complete the merger with ZEEL," he said.