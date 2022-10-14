Zee shareholders approve merger with Sony

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 280.50 | The share jumped over 4 percent after CLSA maintained buy rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a target at Rs 316 per share. The Sony merger will be a stock re-rating catalyst and valuation is compelling at current levels, reported CNBC-TV18.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced on October 14 that its equity shareholders have approved the proposed merger with Sony.

The company said that as per the order issued by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), dated August 24 2022, Zee convened the meeting of its equity shareholders on October 14, 2022. At the meeting, it sought approval for the proposed merger with Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd and into Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India).

Along with Zee, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL), which is an indirect-wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, will also be merged with CME.

The resolution for the merger was put forth during the meeting which was approved by 99.99 percent of Zee's shareholders.

"On behalf of all the Board members and management of ZEEL, I would like to thank the equity shareholders of the company for recognising the value-accretive opportunities the proposed merger will deliver to all stakeholders," said Punit Goenka, MD & CEO.

Zee received the nod of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the merger on October 4. The company also received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in July this year.

Notably, the merger remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

The merger was first announced on September 22 last year. After a 90-day period to conduct due diligence for the process which ended on December 21, the Board of Directors of Zee approved the proposal.

The Board had then said that while Sony will hold a 50.86 percent stake in the merged entity, promoters of Zee will hold 3.99 percent, and the other Zee shareholders will hold a 45.15 percent stake in the combined company.

In terms of total viewership, Zee and Sony together command a total TV viewership share of around 24 percent, slightly higher than that of Disney Star at 20 percent.

When it comes to advertising, Zee and Sony as a combined entity will command an ad revenue market share of 27 percent which is largely at par with Disney Star that has a TV ad market share of 26.5 percent as of FY21.