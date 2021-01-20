Zee ropes in ex-Star India employee Ashok Namboodiri

In July last year, Punit Goenka in an open letter had shared his strategic vision for a new version of the company – titling it as ZEE 4.0.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee) has roped in Ashok Namboodiri as Chief Business Officer for International Business.

Namboodiri’s appointment will come into effect from January 20 this year.

Namboodiri, in his previous stint was associated with Star India where he was leading the regional sports business, general entertainment business in the Kannada market. He had also spearheaded the launch of five sports channels.

Along with Star India, Namboodiri has also worked with brands like Britannia, Tata Consumer, Coca Cola and Hindustan Unilever.

In July last year, Punit Goenka in an open letter had shared his strategic vision for a new version of the company – titling it as ZEE 4.0.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The company's 4.0 strategy includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, which includes ZEE5 (domestic AVOD+SVOD), ZEE5 Global, SugarBox and Digital Publishing.

In line with the ZEE 4.0 approach, the company is focusing on maintaining a strategic focus on the international markets.

And Namboodiri will be responsible for leading the teams across the international markets.

In addition to the 4.0 strategy, Zee in October last year had restructured the organisation.

Punit Misra had taken over as President - Content & International Markets.

The company had formed an integrated content team, which will be responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms.

In terms of performance, Zee dominates the regional genres, according to a report by Elara Capital.

While Marathi and Kannada GEC genres retain the top spot, Zee lost its leading position within the Bangla genre.

On the TV advertising front, which was the hardest hit due to COVID-19 impact, the report estimates ad decline in India to be in the range of 20-25% in FY21.

Analysts expect broadcasters like Zee to see strong growth this year in terms of advertising.