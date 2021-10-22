Zee-Invesco dispute: NCLT to hear the matter on October 27

ZEEL | Representative image

In the ongoing legal battle between Zee Entertainment and its largest shareholder Invesco, the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) said that the matter will be heard on October 27.

The matter will be heard in NCLT a day after the Bombay High Court will hear the case where the media company has argued that the US Fund's call for an extraordinary general meeting is illegal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)