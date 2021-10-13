Zee-Invesco dispute | Should Zee have come clean about potential deal with Reliance?

ZEEL | Representative image

Media company Zee Entertainment's largest shareholder Invesco hit back and issued a statement on October 13 saying that Punit Goenka and members of the promoter family had negotiated a potential deal with Reliance in February this year and that the US Fund was to help facilitate that potential transaction and nothing more.

This came a day after Zee in a letter disclosed that Invesco tried to pressure the company’s managing director Goenka into a deal with entities of a large Indian group.

Nirav Shah, Partner, DSK Legal, a law firm argued that Zee not disclosing the potential Reliance deal highlights the corporate governance concerns that Invesco has raised.

"Decision to announce Sony deal without taking into account whether Board had a better deal and without putting it to the shareholder, have the Goenkas (Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee) put their interest and their decision making over and above of that of the shareholders," Shah told Moneycontrol.

He said that it goes back to the root of the problem where Invesco is alleging lack of corporate governance at the Board level at Zee Entertainment. "The senior management and the Goenkas were negotiating with Reliance, that's what the Invesco's statement suggests. If that was the case then why was it not considered and Zee straight away announced merger with Sony?" he questioned.

Shah thinks that the disclosure by Zee will have little impact on the upcoming hearing of the NCLT. But he added that "it creates a prejudice against the promoter."

While the matter is in court, Nitin Menon, Co-founder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector, said that the faster the court verdict on whether to convene the EGM or not, the better it is for the shareholders. "Markets don’t like uncertainty and the stock could see an unnecessary correction because of this. Already the stock has fallen from its all time high because of these events," he added.

Analyst Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital, pointed out that "Zee, as a company was Rs 170-180 due to corporate governance issues and Invesco, had come and said they want a new CEO and that led to rerating towards Rs 260-270."

On September 14, Zee shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 270.85, days after Invesco had called for an EGM on September 11 seeking removal of Goenka.

Invesco in its open letter dated October 11 had said that "on the eve of Invesco’s EGM requisition on 11 September 2021, Indian stock market indices had more than doubled in the preceding five years, while Zee’s stock had more than halved in the same period. The 40 percent stock increase in response to the EGM requisition action indicates years of frustration among shareholders and an appetite for change."

The US Fund in the letter further had said that "weak governance and a permissive Board have enabled Zee’s growing entanglement with the financial distress of the founding family. This has brought extraordinary reputational damage and regulatory rebuke to Zee."

While it is being debated whether Zee should have come clean about the Reliance deal, JN Gupta, SES, a proxy advisory firm shared a different perspective.

"I am of the opinion that any deal that is initiated even if it goes through or not, a disclosure should be made in the stock exchange. But it is not practical because investors may not be able to comprehend the type of deal. So, given the problem of Indian market, half-baked deals could be more dangerous for the investors. The second thing is that this might impact deal-making because the competitors may know what is happening and they may try to intervene or they may try to create situation for deal not going through," said Gupta.

As the issue gets murkier and the war of words between Zee and Invesco continues, all eyes will be on the NCLT hearing which will be post October 22 after Zee files its reply.

"The issue that will come back before NCLT now is that should the company call for the meeting called by Invesco and OFI Global. The resolution that will be passed whether it will be legal or not, all that will be examined as and when the resolution is passed. Bombay HC will also see that will the resolution violate SEBI regulations, will it violate the Companies Act. The issues will only become relevant once the meeting (EGM) is held," said Shah.