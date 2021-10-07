Zee-Invesco case: NCLAT reserves order, will pass it later in the day

ZEEL | Representative image

Taking up media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises's plea against a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ruling, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 7 said it has reserved its order and will pass and upload it during the course of the day.

Zee had filed an appeal seeking two weeks’ time to file a reply. The NCLAT said that it has heard the matter finally and asked the counsel to apprise court (NCLT) that NCLAT has reserved the order.

All eyes will now be on the NCLT hearing scheduled for 2:30 PM on whether the court will stay hearing on the matter till orders from NCLAT are issued.

During the NCLAT hearing, advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for Zee, argued that NCLT felt 36 hours is adequate to meet the ends of justice.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Zee shareholder Invesco Developing Markets Fund, said the company has filed a suit in the Bombay High Court and was now asking for more time.

Zee had approached the appellate tribunal on October 6 in a bid to stay the NCLT order which sought its reply by October 7 on a plea moved by shareholder Invesco. The media company said it had approached NCLAT because it needed reasonable time and opportunity to respond.

“The company has moved to NCLAT in accordance with the due process available under the law. The company has also filed a suit in Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC is invalid,” Zee's spokesperson said.

On October 5, NCLT asked Zee to file a reply by October 7 on the plea moved by Invesco seeking a legal order for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The boardroom battle in Zee emerged in September after Invesco, which along with OFI Global China Funds LLC holds a 17.88 percent stake in the company, wrote to the board of directors on September 11 seeking an EGM.

The EGM was demanded by Invesco to push for the ouster of three directors including MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The shareholder also intended to nominate six new directors to the board.

On September 29, a week after Zee announced the mega merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, Invesco moved the NCLT seeking a legal order for the EGM.

The counsel representing the investor argued the EGM call be delayed till the merger comes into effect, which would dilute Invesco’s shareholding in the company.

On October 1, Zee rejected the demand for the EGM.

On October 2, the company moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an EGM be declared illegal.

A Zee spokesperson, while reacting to the NCLT order seeking a reply by October 7, said, “The Company has already moved the Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC is invalid.”