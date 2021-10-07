Zee vs Invesco: NCLAT to pass order later in the day

ZEEL | Representative image

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its hearing in the Zee Entertainment and Invesco case on October 7 said that the matter will be heard on October 8.

On October 6, Zee had approached National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking more time to file a reply. The matter was heard by the appellate tribunal on October 7.

The NCLAT during the hearing said that it has heard the matter finally and asked the counsel to apprise the court (NCLT) that the appellate tribunal has reserved the order and will pass and upload the order during the course of the day.

On basis of this, NCLT said that they have to respect NCLAT and kept the matter for consideration on October 8.

During the hearing NCLT questioned Seervai, "You had no time to file reply but you had time to file appeal."

Advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for Zee, pointed out that the appellate tribunal has reserved the order.