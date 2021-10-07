MARKET NEWS

Zee vs Invesco: NCLAT to pass order later in the day

On October 6, Zee had approached National Company Law Appellate Tribunal seeking more time to file a reply. The matter was heard by the appellate tribunal on October 7.

Maryam Farooqui
October 07, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its hearing in the Zee Entertainment and Invesco case on October 7 said that the matter will be heard on October 8.

On October 6, Zee had approached National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking more time to file a reply. The matter was heard by the appellate tribunal on October 7.

The NCLAT during the hearing said that it has heard the matter finally and asked the counsel to apprise the court (NCLT) that the appellate tribunal has reserved the order and will pass and upload the order during the course of the day.

Advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for Zee, pointed out that the appellate tribunal has reserved the order.
On basis of this, NCLT said that they have to respect NCLAT and kept the matter for consideration on October 8.


During the hearing NCLT questioned Seervai, "You had no time to file reply but you had time to file appeal."

The boardroom battle in Zee emerged in September after Invesco, which along with OFI Global China Funds LLC holds a 17.88 percent stake in the company, wrote to the board of directors on September 11 seeking an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM).

The EGM was demanded by Invesco to push for the ouster of three directors including MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The shareholder also intended to nominate six new directors to the board.

On October 1, the board of Zee Entertainment said in a regulatory filing that it will not hold an EGM as demanded by shareholder Invesco Developing Market Funds.

"The Board deliberated, and unanimously concluded that the Requisition Notice is not valid, as it suffers from multiples legal infirmities," the company said in the regulatory filing.

On October 2, the company moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be declared illegal.

All eyes are on NCLAT's order which will be passed later in the day today.

