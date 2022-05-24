Zee Entertainment signs global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League

Zee Entertainment today announced signing of long-term global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League, giving the broadcaster access to 34 matches of the cricket tournament.

The league matches will air both on Zee's linear channels along with streaming platform ZEE5. The tournament will air on 10 linear channels in the Hindi speaking markets, south and east regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages.

The broadcaster said that it has global presence across more than 190 countries which will help them take the league to more than 100 million households.

"ZEE has decided to re-enter sports broadcast with UAE’s T20 League being the first media rights acquisition," said Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE’s T20 League.

UAE’s T20 League comprises of six teams including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

"We believe that the league, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world," said Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.