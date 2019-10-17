Zee Entertainment Q2FY20 ad spends improve, beating TV industry trend

Muted advertising revenue growth for the television industry has been a point of discussion this year due to the economic slowdown impact on various sectors especially auto and FMCG.

However, Zee Entertainment is confident about ad spends on its network as it posted around a two percent growth in advertising revenue in Q2FY20.

In a conference call on October 17, the Zee management said, “The overall industry number is four percent de-growth but we have still delivered a two percent growth. There was also impact of FTA (free-to-air) channels being switched off despite that we have grown by two percent.”

Announcing its results Zee said its domestic advertising revenue growth, though significantly lower than historical trend, is higher than the industry growth and that it has witnessed an improvement in ad spends through the quarter. Zee management believes that the onset of the festive season along with measures taken by the government will help revive the consumption growth.

“Festive season will drive some amount of advertising growth for the industry as well as us. Our network share, consolidated market positioning gives us far bigger leverage to negotiate with the advertisers. That’s why despite the TV industry seeing four percent de-growth we delivered two percent growth. The industry may be in flat kind of situation for the rest of the half but we will grow,” the management said.

According to a KPMG report titled ‘India’s Digital Future: Mass of Niches’, the advertising revenue for TV for FY20 is estimated to grow at a steady rate of 10.3 percent to reach Rs 27,700 crore. This growth is expected to be relatively lower than FY19, owing to the macroeconomic slowdown.

In an earlier interview Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Zeel had said the main challenge for the broadcast industry is slowdown as advertisers are tightening their purse strings and likely to spend during the festive time.

On the other hand, media experts have been saying that broadcasters are bleeding due to the new tariff order (NTO).

But there will be a revival in ad spends following the stabilisation of viewership on TV channels post the implementation of NTO, said the KPMG report.

Even Zee’s growth was impacted due to the conversion of two channels from FTA to pay in March that continued during the quarter.

But as the quarter progressed, advertising spends witnessed a gradual improvement helped by the onset of the festive season.