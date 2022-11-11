Zee Entertainment cautiously optimistic on ad revenue for H2, yet to see sustained recovery

Zee reported revenue growth of 2.5 percent YoY in Q2 FY23 and saw a marginal increase in TV viewership at 16.4 percent, up from 16.1 percent in Q1. (Representative image)

Zee Entertainment which saw some improvement in advertising revenues on a sequential basis has concerns about headwinds in Q3 of FY23.

Despite an early festival season, sentiments in ad space were weak in Q2 as FMCG companies, which have a 60 percent share in the overall ad revenues of Zee, took a hit on their volumes.

Improvement in ad revenue is gradual, Rohit Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), Zee Entertainment, told Moneycontrol.

"We are cautiously optimistic as we are yet to see a sustained recovery. We are hoping there will be some green shoots with good monsoons in H2 which will lead to ad revenue coming back," Gupta said.

While the third quarter has started well, there are headwinds in November, the company said. It expects ad revenue to see some marginal growth in FY23.

The broadcaster reported domestic ad revenues of Rs 9,610 million, 7.7 percent lower year-on-year (YoY) and up by 4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company said that ad revenue growth was impacted on a YOY basis due to the FTA withdrawal of Zee Anmol and the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Zee reported revenue growth of 2.5 percent YoY in Q2 FY23 and saw a marginal increase in TV viewership at 16.4 percent, up from 16.1 percent in Q1.

The company said it was seeing healthy momentum in its video streaming business Zee5. "We increased prices from Rs 499, Rs 599 to recently to Rs 699 and this is happening on the back of two things, one is content which is being liked and the user experience that is being appreciated and the investment in technology is paying," said Gupta.

On the content front, Gupta said that the platform will be able to bring in A-category shows and has similar plans in terms of the number of titles for Q3. ZEE5 released over 66 shows and movies including six originals during the second quarter.

The over-the-top (OTT) platform's Q2 revenues stood at Rs 1,671 million, 28 percent growth YoY) and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) at Rs 2,769 million. It registered monthly active users (MAUs) at 112 million and daily active users (DAU) at 11 million during the quarter.

The company is also focusing more on regional content in the movie business. "Regional movies are doing well and Bollywood in the last two quarters has not fared well. We have moved our allocations to regional films. While the overall allocation for movies remains as it is, between regional and Hindi we may rejig," the CFO said.

Zee Studios released four Hindi and six regional movies during the quarter.

On the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India now Culver Max, Zee said it expects the merger process to complete in FY23.