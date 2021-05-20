Zee confident of Radhe's release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex, will offer pay per view in overseas markets

live bse live

Media company Zee Entertainment which gave India its first simultaneous release with Salman Khan's Radhe, is confident about the film getting strong traction on both over the top (OTT) platform as well as pay per view.

Khan's new venture Radhe released during Eid holiday on May 13 on pay per view platform Zee Plex, on OTT ZEE5 and also worldwide in theatres.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Rohit Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, ZEE, said, "Radhe has established the multiplatform strategy for us and also for the industry. As far as monetization of Radhe is concerned it is inline with our expectation. But it is too early to talk about (revenue) as it has only been around a week and a movie of this scale usually takes three to four weeks for full monetization. After Radhe's release, subscription additions have gone up by several times and top of the mind recall has gone up in the OTT space."

However, Gupta did not share any specific number in terms of new subscriber addition as well subscription revenue contribution from Radhe.

For Zee5, Radhe's success is key because in the fourth quarter of FY21 revenue growth in Zee5 declined nine percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) despite a steady growth in monthly active users (MAUs) and daily active users (DAUs) which currently is 72.6 million and 6.1 million respectively.

In Q3FY21, ZEE5 had 65.9 million MAUs and and 5.4 million DAUs.

While discussing the Q4 FY21 results, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment noted that ZEE5's revenue has fallen because of advertising which is cyclical in nature. He further said that Radhe has done what they had expected the film to do.

"It is quiet successful. Radhe over a period of time will contribute to the bottom line through the various rights we offer," said Goenka.

It is probably this confidence in Radhe that the company is planning to release the film on the pay per view platform in the overseas markets.

"We have released the movie in international markets and in these markets we will open the pay per view window once we have exploited the theatrical opportunity. More details in the coming quarter," said Gupta.

In addition, the company is also planning to offer more big budget Bollywood content like Radhe on both OTT and pay per view.

When it comes to OTT, Goenka mentioned that people are slowly moving to subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. And this is why the company will be launching SVOD service in international markets like Europe, UK and US.

However, he added that the transition of people movie to paid service is slow. Currently, majority of the advertising video on-demand (AVOD) customers, around 90 percent, are coming from India, he said.

More content like Radhe could be a driver for ZEE5 to see more paid subscribers coming on to the platform. But that only time will tell.