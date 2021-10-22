Zee argues holding EGM is illegal, board cannot approve it

ZEEL | Representative image

A day after the Bombay High Court on October 21 ordered Zee Entertainment to hold extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the media company has argued that the board can’t give nod to something that will turn out to be illegal.

The counsel appearing for Zee, Gopal Subramanium, said that the company believes that holding EGM is illegal.

On October 21, Bombay HC had asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as requisitioned by shareholders Invesco Developing Market Funds and OFI Global China Fund.

The court had also said that the EGM resolution has to be kept in abeyance till it decides on the legality and validity of EGM requisition.

The EGM is to be chaired by a retired judge, the court said, adding that the resolution will be subject to the approval from the Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting.

Subramanium on October 21 during the Bombay HC hearing had said that the company will inform the date of the EGM on October 22.

However, Zee in the Bombay HC hearing today has once again pointed out that the company's biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund's demand to call an EGM be declared illegal.