Zee appoints Nitin Mittal as president to drive digital portfolio

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

To drive its digital portfolio, media company Zee Entertainment has announced the appointment of Nitin Mittal as President – Technology & Data.

Mittal in his previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to build the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework for the country.

He has also worked with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on reframing the Aadhar platform.

Mittal was also the Founder, CEO & Board Member for SOLV, a company focused on creating an open platform for B2B commerce, credit, payment, logistics and skilled workforce for the SME segment in India.

He has also been associated with Standard Chartered, IBM, TESCO, BNY Mellon, Wipro and the Future Group.

Now at Zee, Mittal will be responsible for leading the technology and data teams. He will lead strategic initiatives in tech, data, artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) and digital across the company to support the ZEE 4.0 transformation.

His appointment is with effect from June 1.

"My job at ZEE is to worry about technology in the future. I’m committed to helping our clients and various teams’ professional dreams come true. As an organization we aim to create an environment that sparks innovation. I will do my best to support and implement the great ideas the teams come up with,” said Mittal.

Mittal will lead the engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms to enhance the customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT Platform in India and across the world.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

"We have taken concerted efforts and reworked our digital strategy in order to build robust digital assets to enhance the user experience. We are taking concrete steps to further upgrade our technological capabilities, and I am sure with Nitin’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital products to create consumer delight," said