Zandu Balm, Iodex fly off shelves as COVID stress triggers aches and pains

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

COVID-related stress has inflicted a growing number of people with headaches, body pain and fatigue, which has boosted sales of pain-relief products such as Zandu Balm, Iodex, and Amrutanjan.

Emami and GSK Consumer Healthcare have reported higher sales such products, while some, including Dabur, have launched new remedies in the booming market for topical analgesics, or medication applied to body surfaces to treat pain. The market was valued at Rs 3,684 crore in 2020, as per Euromonitor International. According to industry estimates, creams and balms account for 75-80 percent of it, and sprays account for the rest.

Sales of Zandu Balm and Menthoplus Balm rose 23 percent in FY21, Mohan Goenka, director, Emami, said.

In the March quarter, Emami’s pain-management range clocked an annual 38 percent growth. The second wave has again increased sales.

“Our growth in April 2021 was higher than what we witnessed in the corresponding period in the last two years,” Goenka said.

Sales of other brands also rose during the year.

“Iodex as a portfolio has witnessed a double-digit growth over the last one year and grown faster than the category,” a spokesperson for GSK Consumer Healthcare said.

Amrutanjan Health Care’s pain management range, which includes balm, head roll on, back pain roll on, joint muscle spray and pain patch delivered a 31 percent growth in FY21 over FY20.

Industry experts and company executives said sales have been on a rise because of the fallout of pandemic-related stress.

“Consumers are under higher stress than ever due to the pandemic. Job losses, pay cuts, general uncertainty of the environment and work-from-home which means multitasking with no house help, all have resulted in severe mental and physical stress,” Goenka of Emami said.

Earlier in December, a survey of over 10,000 Indians by The Center of Healing (TCOH) had found that 74 percent of respondents were suffering from stress due to the pandemic.

Experts also said that long hours in front of computers and lack of exercise has led to body aches.

In addition, with the lockdowns restricting visits to physiotherapists and at-home therapeutic massages, many consumers are using these topical pain relievers to manage chronic pain, said Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India.

The surge in sales has prompted companies to launch new products in the segment. GSK Consumer Healthcare last year launched Iodex UltraGel, while Dabur marked its entry into the segment earlier in May by introducing ayurvedic ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’.

However, experts are doubtful if the growth is sustainable. “While some of these usage trends will continue, our view is that some of the growth will taper down as COVID-19 subsides and the market opens up,” Wahi said.