Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians looks to raise $15-20 mn via VC funding

The company had raised Series A funding in 2016 through investors from Singapore, Japan and YouWeCan Ventures of cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Yuvraj Singh-backed online diagnostic startup Healthians Tuesday said it is looking to raise USD 15-20 million through venture capital funding to expand business in the country and overseas markets.

The funds will be used for expansion, building technology to automate lab operations and creating products to monitor and manage customers' health using data, he said.

"To fund our expansion plans, we are talking to venture capitalist to raise around USD 15-20 million this year in Series B funding," Healthians chief executive officer Deepak Sahni said.

The funds will be used for expansion, building technology to automate lab operations and creating products to monitor and manage customers' health using data, he said.

The company which started operations in 2015, has a presence in Delhi-NCR and Punjab markets at present.

It is now looking to expand in 20 more cities in the country including Mumbai, Mysuru, Bangaluru and a few cities in Gujarat, and in overseas markets in South East Asia, Africa and Middle East in the next two years period, said Sahni.

The company has nine labs in Delhi-NCR under the Healthians brand and is serving 300,000 customers.

"We expect to have at least 40 labs under our brand by March next year, as we establish ourselves across the country," Sahni said, adding that the company aims to add over 200 labs and 3,000 phlebotomists across 30 cities over the next 12-18 months.

As part of its long-term growth plans, he said the company hopes to list its shares in 2022.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 10:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

