You always find time for what you love, says Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar on books

Razorpay's Harshil Mathur (CEO and Co-Founder) and Shashank Kumar (CTO and Co-Founder)

Entrepreneurs and business executives often complain of not having enough free time for leisurely reading. They are caught in the hustle-bustle of modern capitalism- sales targets, product goals, hiring, fundraising and other things.

Shashank Kumar doesn’t let those things get to him. The co-founder of fintech firm Razorpay, last valued at $3 billion, makes sure books are an integral part of his life, both fiction and non-fiction, business and fantasy. On Episode 7 of Moneycontol’s Twitter Spaces show All About Books, Kumar spoke about how his reading his evolved, favourite genres, and reading process. Key takeaways-

Filtration mechanism to decide what to read

It's not very scientific and I do take a lot of recommendations. But I always want to read something new, different and have no idea about. The process is very personal to be honest. It's an intersection of things which I want to know more about, things which I find more interesting and things which entertain me.

Prioritising the time to read

As people, you always find the time to read, otherwise you are not managing your time well. Time management is something entrepreneurs need to keep working on. In my case, whatever I enjoy and find it important I will make time for it.

Reading is like second nature for me. I read almost every weekend if not everyday and I am an introvert by nature so I like spending time by myself. When you are reading something you can't focus on distractions and a lot of topics and books are really in-depth. Books fire up my imagination way more than movies.

I like to take my time to finish reading a book and slowly get over it.

Worrying about not finishing enough books.

I don't think I have that worry and it's not the case with me. I read at a very good pace, and don't rush through a book because it does not give me satisfaction. On the other hand, the more you read the more your speed increases. I am not worried about how many things are out there, because the amount of stuff you read in your lifetime, it's enough learning in a way.

I like to read books to learn for sure, but that is not the only purpose, I read a lot of fiction and history to just understand how certain things came to be, how things are and how they could be.

Gravitate more towards fiction than non-fiction?

About 30-40% of my reading consists of fiction. I have started reading a lot of historical books as well. I think history is somehow very close to fiction because we are imagining a time which is not there. I have read a lot about the history of technology, how technology was in the 70s and 80s. On the fiction side, I read a lot of science fiction and fantasy, those two are my favorite genres. I think a lot of people read fantasy and sci-fi for escapism, for me it's a way of thinking how the world can be different.

The Big Influence: The Story of my Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi

This book has influenced me in multiple ways. I always wanted to read it because Gandhiji has been mysterious or enigmatic in a way. I could not understand why and how a person became so popular, and I don't understand their journey.

Mahatma Gandhi was not a typical politician but had a solid philosophy behind his thinking and had a very good goal. My biggest takeaway was how a simple person could do great things without realising it, or without thinking how I should become a huge person. One becomes great when they do simple things, help people and over time the body of work itself becomes so great that people start recognising you and elevating you.

Self-help books.

I read a certain genre of self-help books which is how to run or manage an organisation. Although they don't come under the category of self-help books. We read from the perspective of this book and it needs to help me in running the company.

The fantasy genre, still fascinating

I still find fantasy as a fascinating genre, it's a genre which has been a constant with me since my childhood. I love reading these books when I am travelling or especially when I am on vacation. Looking at possible how the future could be, and how we will be in that particular version of the future, in certain circumstances, is very interesting to me. It takes you away from your current world but makes you wonder about so much more.

When does he find the time to read

You always find the time for the things you care about, otherwise you are not thinking of managing your time well. Time management is something entrepreneurs need to keep working on. I have a very simple hypothesis, for things that I enjoy and it is important I make time for it. People watch movies and sports so whatever you like you make time for it.

Reading is like second nature for me. I read almost every weekend if not everyday and I am an introvert by nature so I like spending time by myself. When you are reading something you can't focus on distractions and a lot of topics and books are really in-depth. Books fire up my imagination way more than movies.

I like to take my time to finish reading a book and slowly get over it.

There were the books

discussed in the session