Yezdi Nagporewalla appointed new CEO of KPMG in India, to take office in Feb 2022

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Yezdi Nagporewalla

Yezdi Nagporewalla has been appointed as the new CEO of KPMG in India, KPMG India Board said in a press release. Nagporewalla's term will commence from February 7, 2022 and end on December 31, 2026.

Nagporewalla was nominated by the KPMG India Board and approved by the India Partners. He will succeed the current Chairman and CEO Arun M. Kumar, who completes his five-year term on February 6, 2022.

"I am excited about the appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla. He is a trusted leader who has proven himself in multiple roles over two decades with the firm. His integrity, his commitment to a high-road culture and deep and enduring relationships are a big asset to the firm. I am confident that under Yezdi’s leadership, KPMG in India will continue its journey of growth, transformation and impact on our clients, communities and the country,” Arun M. Kumar said while welcoming Nagporewalla into the new role.

Prior to being selected for the new position, Nagporewalla has been with the India Firm for over 21 years. He earlier headed Industrial Markets and Automotive as a sector head. He also has been a member of KPMG’s Global Automotive Steering Committee with KPMG and has served as a member of the KPMG India board for 6 years.

On his appointment, Yezdi Nagporewalla said “I am honoured to have been elected as the CEO of KPMG in India. It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers best-in-class services and innovative solutions to the best clients, nurtures and develops well rounded and talented professionals into leaders and does its part to contribute to the societies and communities in which we operate,”

He further added that, “KPMG in India is an organisation guided by purpose and a philosophy– to make a positive, meaningful impact that matters to everyone we touch. My endeavor is to do my best to serve the organisation by helping enable our leaders and teams to fulfill their dream and passion to make a difference.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arun M Kumar #KPMG #KPMG India Board #Yezdi Nagporewalla
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:02 pm

