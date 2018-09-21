Yes Bank's hunt for Rana Kapoor's successor could run into legal, boardroom battles

Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor will have to step down from his position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on January 31, 2019 after the Reserve Bank of India refused to let him continue as chief for three more years.

It would be safe to assume that following the RBI's directive, the hunt for a new MD and CEO would have already started at the mid-sized private sector bank. But getting a new person to replace a man who has been the face of the bank since its inception in 2004 will not be easy.

Yes Bank's board of directors is scheduled to meet on September 25 to deliberate on the matter.

"They (Board) will have to come out with a plan out the next move. While they will look at a possible second-in-command, I presume Yes Bank could also look at all legal aspects to keep Rana Kapoor in control or maybe even challenge the RBI decision," an industry source said.

Another source suggested that Kapoor could appoint himself Chairman.

Meanwhile, some of the names of people likely to replace Kapoor at Yes Bank include that of current Senior Group President of Financial Markets at Yes Bank, Rajat Monga. Another name doing the rounds is that of HDFC Bank's outgoing Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar.

"Kapoor has been the founding CEO and built Yes bank from scratch. So, replacing him will require someone who can take it head on from here on. Also, the bank’s financial strength is still quite healthy and stable. There are good second-rung management people who have the capability," a senior analyst said.

The central bank did not provide any particular reason for denying Kapoor an extension of term. However, it is widely speculated that Yes Bank's divergences (of around Rs 10,532 crore) in the reporting of bad loans for two years, which pushed its profits up 20-30 percent, was one of the primary reasons why the RBI wanted him to exit his executive role.

Before he co-founded Yes Bank with Ashok Kapur, Kapoor was the Managing Partner of Rabo India Finance (RIF), a corporate finance and investment banking firm. Starting off his career with Bank of America as a management trainee, Kapoor also worked with ANZ Grindlays Investment Bank and later joined Rabobank.

Top management and board members

Interestingly, on the lender's website, the "Yes Bank team" just has three employees under it -- Rana Kapoor, Pralay Mondal, who is Business Head - Retail and Business Banking, and P Kumar, the bank's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The page does not mention the names of recently-appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Raj Ahuja or that of Rajat Monga, who along with the rest, figures in the top management team under senior group presidents and group presidents without any specific designations.

The list of the bank's board members mentions nine names, including Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman Ashok Chawla, who is also named in a chargesheet by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Aircel-Maxis case.

In a note written recently, independent analyst Hemindra Hazari pointed out that, "Even though Yes Bank has nine directors, their age and background deters them from being considered by the RBI for the appointment of a CEO and a replacement for Rana Kapoor."

According to Hazari, the problem with the board is that it is mainly made up of retired professionals from government banks or from the Indian bureaucracy. Also, barring Rana Kapoor and Pratima Sheorey, all of them are over 65 years of age.

According to RBI rules, the retirement age for private sector bank CEOs is 70 years. The rules also require a new CEO and MD to be appointed from the existing nine directors on the board.

"Hence it (board) is unlikely to approve a CEO who is over 65 years of age at the time of appointment. Sheorey, in her late 40s, has a marketing background and lacks banking experience; hence she will not qualify for the post of bank CEO as per the Banking Regulation Act," Hazari said.

Promoters fight

Hazari raised another critical point that the "uncertainty on the bank's future leadership is compounded by a Bombay High Court Order of June 4, 2015, which makes it difficult to appoint a suitable candidate for the CEO's post or even appoint a whole-time (executive) director.

After a dispute in 2014 between Yes Bank's top two Indian promoters -- Rana Kapoor and the kin of Ashok Kapur, who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, a High Court judgment said that whole-time directors can only be appointed by a joint recommendation of both the warring promoters of the bank.

"The problem is that the promoters (Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur) have been unable to come to an understanding on jointly recommending whole-time directors or on any major issue in the management of the bank, and hence it is extremely unlikely that in future they can jointly recommend a whole-time director," Hazari said.

Rana Kapoor owned 10.7 percent in Yes Bank along with other family entities, while Madhu Kapur (Ashok Kapur's wife) owned 7.6 percent, as on June 30, 2018.

The High Court judgment was appealed in the Supreme Court, where it is still sub-judice. According to sources, Madhu Kapur is likely to pitch for fast-tracking the case. So far, Madhu Kapur hasn't received any communication from the bank's management about the matter.

"The ageing composition of Yes Bank's board of directors and the complete absence of whole-time directors apart from Rana Kapoor exposes the bank to leadership risk," Hazari said.

For now, the Yes Bank board can appoint non-whole-time directors, who can be appointed without the recommendation and approval of the promoters.