you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank customers can avail full banking services from March 19

Yes Bank is going to resume full banking operations from 6 pm on March 18

Yes Bank is going to resume full banking operations from 6 pm on March 18. This means users can avail services from March 19.

“We will resume full banking services from wed, mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms,” the bank tweeted.

Yes Bank share price surged 58 percent intraday on March 16 after the government notified a rescue plan for the private sector lender led by State Bank of India (SBI) and others.


First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:50 pm

