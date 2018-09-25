Yes Bank to request RBI for extension of Rana Kapoor's term as CEO to April 2019

Yes Bank is set to request the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend Rana Kapoor’s term as the CEO up to September 30, 2019, or at least until April 30, 2019.

This was decided at the private sector lender's board meet on September 25.

Kapoor’s term as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO and MD) ends on January 31, 2019, after the banking regulator cut short his reappointment from three years to five months.

The mid-sized bank has also formed a search and selection committee to identify a successor to Kapoor.

This is a developing story...