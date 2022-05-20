Yes Bank shortlists JC Flowers ARC as JV partner to offload bad loans worth Rs 50,000 crore: Report

Yes Bank has shortlisted JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) as its joint venture partner to offload nearly Rs 50,000 crore of bad loans, the Economic Times reported on May 20 citing people aware of the development.

Moneycontrol on May 18 reported that Yes Bank is negotiating with Cerberus and JC Flowers for the sale of its stressed funds.

Yes Bank invited bids for its bad assets portfolio soon after the Reserve Bank of India in March 2021 rejected its plan to set up an ARC as its subsidiary.

JC Flowers has bid for the ARC valuing the Rs 50,000 crore bad loan at around Rs 12,000 crore.

Of JC Flowers ARC's Rs 12,000 crore offer, 15% will be paid upfront in cash while the balance would be in the form of security receipts to be redeemed as the ARC recovers money from defaulting borrowers, ET report stated.

Yes Bank had earlier said that transfer of bad loan to the ARC will be done by June this year.

ARC deal is critical for any equity infusion in the bank for two reasons, first, ascertaining value of the bad loan and future recovery visibility. Second, Resolving the asset quality concern and taking the bad loan out of the books.

This two-pronged deal structure of carving out bad loan and getting capital infusion with top PE players as shareholders is likely to provide a complete resolution to the bank which was bailed out by the State Bank of India under the supervision of the RBI.