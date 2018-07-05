App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank shares gain 4% on Sebi's nod for mutual fund biz

In terms of equity volume, 11.36 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday rose by 4 percent after the company received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to start mutual fund business. The stock went up by 3.96 percent to settle at Rs 348.80 on BSE. During the day, it soared 4.54 percent to Rs 350.75.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 3.88 percent to close at Rs 348.60.

The stock was the top gainer on both the key indices during the day.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,159.27 crore to Rs 80,423.27 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 11.36 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement yesterday.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:18 pm

